Accessories to well being by monikozi
Photo 1206

Accessories to well being

Using pistols, machetes and cyanide was still illegal when I last checked
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Phil Sandford ace
Those 3 things are sadly also illegal in the UK 😜
April 8th, 2024  
Dave ace
Duct tape and baseball bats are not illegal.
April 8th, 2024  
