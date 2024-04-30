April readings

I am Malala by Malala Yousafzai - no outstanding literary merits, but impressive from a cultural and social perspective.

The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood - a dystopian novel; I liked the end of the story. But that final addition of so called historical notes simply ruined everything.

Don't Make Me Think by Steve Krug is a niche book about usability in software applications. Steve Krug is hilarious.

Shock by Robin Cook - a medical thriller, in which the style was a real turn off. I'm a sucker for unexpected or open endings, so the end saved the book.