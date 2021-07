I fussed so much about this macro theme that i almost missed it. I surfed the garden and the house amd brsinstormed what to shoot. I finally settled for this onion tip, that is going to release the bloom. I went for the buds seen through that skin. When I looked closely, there are also some water droplets. Yay! Awesome!I want this to be a virtual gift for my friend @asimon Andrea, who introduced me to photography. Without her, I wouldn't have been here with you all.