Previous
Next
Going green in the town by monikozi
Photo 660

Going green in the town

As part of the programme of going green in this town, here's a bike hiring system

Two months ago I was showing this https://365project.org/monikozi/365/2022-03-03
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
180% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise