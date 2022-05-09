Sign up
Photo 666
Fast or slow
The traffic lights were red. A Dacia (Romanian car) pulls next to a Ferrari. The Dacia driver pulls the window down and asks the Ferrary driver:
- Are these cars any good? One doesn't spot too many on the roads...
9th May 2022
9th May 22
2
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Yao RL
ace
If not EV, all no good.
May 9th, 2022
Lisa Poland
ace
Cool car.
May 9th, 2022
