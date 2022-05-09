Previous
Fast or slow by monikozi
Fast or slow

The traffic lights were red. A Dacia (Romanian car) pulls next to a Ferrari. The Dacia driver pulls the window down and asks the Ferrary driver:
- Are these cars any good? One doesn't spot too many on the roads...
moni kozi

Yao RL ace
If not EV, all no good.
May 9th, 2022  
Lisa Poland ace
Cool car.
May 9th, 2022  
