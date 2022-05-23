Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 680
Most weird flowers
There are flowers on this plant. The leaves are small and oval. But look at those blossoms.
I have no idea what this plant is.
Phone shot.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
801
photos
106
followers
103
following
186% complete
View this month »
673
674
675
676
677
678
679
680
Latest from all albums
675
120
676
677
678
121
679
680
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A405FN
Taken
22nd May 2022 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christina
Flowers coming out of flowers - how bizarre!
Great shot
May 23rd, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Wonderful greens and definitely an interesting plant. I think that they are called euphorbia (
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Euphorbia
)@shutterbug49 helped me id them in April.
May 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Great shot