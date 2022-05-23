Previous
Most weird flowers by monikozi
Most weird flowers

There are flowers on this plant. The leaves are small and oval. But look at those blossoms.
I have no idea what this plant is.
Phone shot.
moni kozi

Christina
Flowers coming out of flowers - how bizarre!
Great shot
May 23rd, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Wonderful greens and definitely an interesting plant. I think that they are called euphorbia ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Euphorbia )@shutterbug49 helped me id them in April.
May 23rd, 2022  
