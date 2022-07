Shooting this

In yesterday's photo I was out on a mountain slope trying to shoot this. It was a strange scene: an area where all the tall fir trees were pulled out from the ground, a long time ago, as the dried remains show. And new fir trees growing in the same area. It looked as if a heavy wind had turned those trees down, and perhaps a domino effect resulted. However, as you can see, the area is very green and fresh now. Unfortunately, the lens I had with me was too narrow for the landscape.