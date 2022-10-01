Previous
Next
Born to be a Unicorn by monikozi
Photo 798

Born to be a Unicorn

I just have a few more curves than the rest of them...

Curvacious as a unicorn, wise as an owl.

Some of you wanted to see the owls on the socks. So I took the photo barefoot. The sacrifices...
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
218% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love this Moni, wish I had a pair of owl socks too! I hope your feet did not get too cold taking this beautiful shot :-)
October 1st, 2022  
JackieR ace
I've been looking forward to today's calendar unicorn!!! Sorry you suffered to acquiesce to some followers request 🦄
October 1st, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Always looking forward to the start of the month unicorn shot. I love love those socks
October 1st, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
The socks are beautiful too Moni, thank you for showing them, great unicorn shot!
October 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise