Photo 798
Born to be a Unicorn
I just have a few more curves than the rest of them...
Curvacious as a unicorn, wise as an owl.
Some of you wanted to see the owls on the socks. So I took the photo barefoot. The sacrifices...
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
1st October 2022 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I love this Moni, wish I had a pair of owl socks too! I hope your feet did not get too cold taking this beautiful shot :-)
October 1st, 2022
JackieR
ace
I've been looking forward to today's calendar unicorn!!! Sorry you suffered to acquiesce to some followers request 🦄
October 1st, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Always looking forward to the start of the month unicorn shot. I love love those socks
October 1st, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
The socks are beautiful too Moni, thank you for showing them, great unicorn shot!
October 1st, 2022
