Not very wine by monikozi
Photo 1070

Not very wine

Or maybe noble wine?
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

moni kozi

@monikozi
Susan Wakely ace
Oh dear. Beyond their best.
August 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Noble late harvest for the birds, not sure if the are still interested though!
August 22nd, 2023  
Annie D ace
past their prime :)
August 22nd, 2023  
