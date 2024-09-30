Sign up
Previous
Photo 1302
September reading
Animals in Translation by Temple Grandin and Catherine Johnson. A very informative read for every animal lover.
I know there is also a film based on this.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
1
0
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1302
photos
97
followers
90
following
356% complete
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526B
Taken
26th September 2024 8:09am
Diana
ace
I am sure that would be an interesting read, will see if I can find it here.
September 30th, 2024
