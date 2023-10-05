Previous
Expensive supplies by monikozi
Expensive supplies

One was more expensive than the other 2, although they cost the same. Can you tell which?
Of course the one in the middle. Whatever you pay for and never use is outrageously expensive.
moni kozi

@monikozi
Mags ace
Is it paint? I imagine it would be the middle one. It's a great shot of them.
October 6th, 2023  
moni kozi
@marlboromaam It's Japanese ink. Of course the unused one is the most expensive: it's money flushed down the toilet.
October 6th, 2023  
Mags ace
@monikozi Well, use it up. =)
October 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
Great shot of these neat looking bottles! As mags said, use it up. Of course we also want to see what you did with it ;-)
October 6th, 2023  
