Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1099
Expensive supplies
One was more expensive than the other 2, although they cost the same. Can you tell which?
Of course the one in the middle. Whatever you pay for and never use is outrageously expensive.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1100
photos
104
followers
87
following
301% complete
View this month »
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
6th October 2023 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oct23words
Mags
ace
Is it paint? I imagine it would be the middle one. It's a great shot of them.
October 6th, 2023
moni kozi
@marlboromaam
It's Japanese ink. Of course the unused one is the most expensive: it's money flushed down the toilet.
October 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
@monikozi
Well, use it up. =)
October 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
Great shot of these neat looking bottles! As mags said, use it up. Of course we also want to see what you did with it ;-)
October 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close