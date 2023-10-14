Previous
Abrasive hearts by monikozi
Photo 1108

Abrasive hearts

Dish washing sponges
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
303% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely hearts! I wonder if they would make people love to do the dishes. =)
October 14th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Sweet
October 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise