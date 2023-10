October readings

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris by Paul Gallico - the best thing about reading this was that I sat in the sun and probably produced some D3

Behind the Scenes at the Museum by Kate Atkinson - a funny read, with an unexpected turn, and a crappy end

The Illegible Signature of Death by Rodica Ojog-Brasoveanu - the author's first novel - crime novel. Comme ci comme ça.

Dracula by Bram Stoker - crappy translation of an otherwise good book also ruined by the superficial end scene.