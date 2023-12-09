Sign up
Previous
Photo 1156
12:20 - mulling
This little package arrived in the mail the other day. The illustrations are paintings done by foot (the one with the car) or by mouth. The organisation sends out a small package randomly, together with a donation form, which is not mandatory.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
3
3
moni kozi
Casablanca
ace
I have supported the UK MFPA for years as my Mum did before me. They are amazing artists. Love your selection here.
December 9th, 2023
moni kozi
@casablanca
I am in awe at how gorgeous the paintings are.
December 9th, 2023
Brian
ace
Great artwork and capture
December 9th, 2023
