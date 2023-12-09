Previous
12:20 - mulling by monikozi
Photo 1156

12:20 - mulling

This little package arrived in the mail the other day. The illustrations are paintings done by foot (the one with the car) or by mouth. The organisation sends out a small package randomly, together with a donation form, which is not mandatory.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
316% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I have supported the UK MFPA for years as my Mum did before me. They are amazing artists. Love your selection here.
December 9th, 2023  
moni kozi
@casablanca I am in awe at how gorgeous the paintings are.
December 9th, 2023  
Brian ace
Great artwork and capture
December 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise