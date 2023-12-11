12:20 - getting some coffee-neigh

Wasn't the party wise? During the old times, of course such capitalist drinks as coffee were a no-no. Instead, we were served a cereal-based substitute, that people called in an untranslatable term ('nechezol' = nechez is derived from the Romanian verb for neighing - the sound made by horses). Basically, the drink was made from foodstuff for herbivores - oat and barley and who knows... More than 30 years later, nutritionists claim that such drinks are a yes-yes, due to the high soluble fibre content. The party was a trend-setter and today would have been called an influencer... Let alone the price difference :D