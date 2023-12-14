Sign up
Previous
Photo 1161
12:20 - kneading polymer clay
to prepare gifts
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
3
0
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526B
Taken
14th December 2023 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Sounds as if you are making some interesting gifts Moni! I love the colour of your sweater and clay. I would love to see the gifts once done too ;-)
December 14th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Fun pov
December 14th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh what’s it going to be?
December 14th, 2023
