Photo 1233
We were up there
It is called Szekler Rock. If you ever visit Romania, visiting the area of Colțeşti and Rîmetea will be time wisely spent.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Diana
ace
It looks like a beautiful place to linger longer, fabulous capture and scene.
June 2nd, 2024
L. H.
ace
Wow! Romania! Beautiful.
June 2nd, 2024
