We were up there by monikozi
We were up there

It is called Szekler Rock. If you ever visit Romania, visiting the area of Colțeşti and Rîmetea will be time wisely spent.
Diana ace
It looks like a beautiful place to linger longer, fabulous capture and scene.
June 2nd, 2024  
L. H. ace
Wow! Romania! Beautiful.
June 2nd, 2024  
