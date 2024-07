July reads

Thanks For the Feedback by Douglas Stone and Sheila Heen - this should be a mandatory read starting at high-school level

Start With Why by Simon Sinek - dumped about half way, because life is too short to waste it on bad books. While the idea is fine, the book is sooooo incredibly tedious. Probably the translation is also crappy. I had it on my to-read list for a couple of years now. And Sinek is such an inspired speaker. But boy is this book poorly written!