And another door by monikozi
Photo 1276

And another door

12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, I love it!
August 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice. Looks like a boarded up window to me as no steps up. Love the greenery.
August 12th, 2024  
borof ace
It may indeed be a gate, but it can be quite difficult to get through.
August 12th, 2024  
