Previous
Photo 1276
And another door
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
3
2
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
4th August 2024 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, I love it!
August 12th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nice. Looks like a boarded up window to me as no steps up. Love the greenery.
August 12th, 2024
borof
ace
It may indeed be a gate, but it can be quite difficult to get through.
August 12th, 2024
