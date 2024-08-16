Previous
Letter box sign by monikozi
Letter box sign

I liked this old fashioned label for a letter box. Scrisori means letters. Does that mean that newspapers are forbidden?
Nowadays, letters and newspapers are equally scarce.
moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
