August readings by monikozi
August readings

Astrophysics for Young People in a Hurry by Neil DeGrasse Tyson - witty and clever. Had I had such a teacher, I would have understood more of physics. Probably.
Seeing in Pictures by Temple Grandin - a captivating story told by an amazing woman
