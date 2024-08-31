Sign up
August readings
Astrophysics for Young People in a Hurry by Neil DeGrasse Tyson - witty and clever. Had I had such a teacher, I would have understood more of physics. Probably.
Seeing in Pictures by Temple Grandin - a captivating story told by an amazing woman
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
