19 / 365
20220621_134253
Plante.
Photo prise chez moi dans ma terrasse désolé je n'ai connais pas comment
ça s'appelle 😪
Photo 📷 prise hier
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
1
0
MONTSERRAT
@montserrat
19
photos
7
followers
7
following
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996B
Taken
21st June 2022 1:42pm
Dixie Goode
ace
What a lovely, vivid calla Lily. The contrast to the background and the balance of how it is centered just makes this a serene shot. Mine are white and hugely overgrown and in need of being divided.
June 22nd, 2022
