Previous
Next
20220621_134253 by montserrat
19 / 365

20220621_134253

Plante.
Photo prise chez moi dans ma terrasse désolé je n'ai connais pas comment
ça s'appelle 😪
Photo 📷 prise hier
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dixie Goode ace
What a lovely, vivid calla Lily. The contrast to the background and the balance of how it is centered just makes this a serene shot. Mine are white and hugely overgrown and in need of being divided.
June 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise