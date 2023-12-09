Sign up
Photo 527
20231209_104051
C'est matin, une superbe journée
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
MONTSERRAT
@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
Casablanca
ace
Wow, does not look like Winter at all!
December 9th, 2023
Dixie Goode
ace
That is such a peaceful view. You have to feel happier after spending time breathing it in.
December 9th, 2023
