20220625_103559 by montserrat
22 / 365

20220625_103559

25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
6% complete

MONTSERRAT
FIGUIER, les figues qu'elles commencent à pousser
June 25th, 2022  
