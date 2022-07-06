Previous
20220706_111039 by montserrat
33 / 365

20220706_111039

Chemin de promenade
C'est matin le temps ete nuageux et quelques goûtes de pluie sans importance.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
9% complete

