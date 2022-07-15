Previous
20220715_124704 by montserrat
42 / 365

20220715_124704

JOURNÉE ESTIVALE
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Corinne C ace
Cela me rappelle mes vacances d'enfant au bord de la Méditerranée.
July 15th, 2022  
MONTSERRAT
@corinnec cet la méditerranée, exactement à la L'Escala
July 15th, 2022  
