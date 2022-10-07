Sign up
122 / 365
20221006_162934
Réserve du bois pour chauffer en hiver
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
MONTSERRAT
@montserrat
122
photos
18
followers
18
following
33% complete
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996B
Taken
6th October 2022 4:29pm
Babs
ace
You have got plenty of wood here ready for winter. We are in Spring here in Australia so hopefully won't need our wood burner now until Autumn.
October 7th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Getting ready for winter? :)
October 7th, 2022
