20221006_162934 by montserrat
20221006_162934

Réserve du bois pour chauffer en hiver
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Babs ace
You have got plenty of wood here ready for winter. We are in Spring here in Australia so hopefully won't need our wood burner now until Autumn.
October 7th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Getting ready for winter? :)
October 7th, 2022  
