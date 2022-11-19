Previous
20221119_112456 by montserrat
163 / 365

20221119_112456

Petit centier des oliviers
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
44% complete

Dixie Goode ace
I wish I had a couple of those. What lovely shade trees they would be, plus OLIVES

In English if you look at someone and say a voiceless “olive juice” it is lip read as “I love you.” Adolescent kids think it is funny to trick someone into saying “I love you too”
November 19th, 2022  
