170 / 365
20221126_122244
Première neiges dans les pirines, photo prise de côte espagnole la cataluña ,une superbe journée
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
1
0
MONTSERRAT
@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996B
Taken
26th November 2022 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
What a beautiful view you've catured.
November 26th, 2022
