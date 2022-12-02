Previous
20221202_115500 by montserrat
176 / 365

20221202_115500

Photo panoramique de mon Village ,au fond la mer à 4km
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
John Falconer ace
Nice shot.
December 2nd, 2022  
Pam ace
What a beautiful landscape!
December 2nd, 2022  
