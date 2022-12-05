Previous
20221204_133255 by montserrat
20221204_133255

Chicharrones de porc délicieux pas très bon pour la silhouette mais un régal 🍷
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
