188 / 365
20221214_162458
Nous attendons ma belle sœur et beau frère pour souper et passer un bon moment
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
1
0
MONTSERRAT
@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
188
photos
20
followers
19
following
51% complete
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996B
Taken
14th December 2022 4:24pm
Milanie
ace
What a pretty holiday table
December 14th, 2022
