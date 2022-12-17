Sign up
191 / 365
1000002602
17 Décembre champs de blé et la rose de mon jardin. Nous avons du soleil
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
MONTSERRAT
@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
Pretty sunlight.
December 17th, 2022
