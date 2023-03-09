Sign up
269 / 365
20230308_120012
Santuari de la Mare de Déu de l'om.
Elle est située au milieu des champs entre les communes de Montiro I Pelaçals.
L'église est documenté depuis 1279 ( Santé Marie de Ulmo).bien qu'elle ait dû être construite au siècle xi
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
MONTSERRAT
@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
Milanie
ace
How nice to see something this old still in such wonderful condition
March 9th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
March 9th, 2023
Cathy
Built to last. Beautiful, peaceful scene.
March 9th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture of what looks to be a historical church
March 9th, 2023
