20230308_120012

Santuari de la Mare de Déu de l'om.
Elle est située au milieu des champs entre les communes de Montiro I Pelaçals.
L'église est documenté depuis 1279 ( Santé Marie de Ulmo).bien qu'elle ait dû être construite au siècle xi
MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
Milanie ace
How nice to see something this old still in such wonderful condition
March 9th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
March 9th, 2023  
Cathy
Built to last. Beautiful, peaceful scene.
March 9th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture of what looks to be a historical church
March 9th, 2023  
