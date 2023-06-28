Previous
20230629_095434 by montserrat
Photo 374

20230629_095434

Champs de tournesols 🌻

28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
Babs ace
How beautiful. Sunflowers always remind me of my Auntie Peggy, she was an artist and loved painting sunflowers.
June 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Un champs de tournesol, c’est plein de gaité
June 29th, 2023  
