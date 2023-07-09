Previous
20230708_211203 by montserrat
20230708_211203

Coucher du soleil, hier soir
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
Jessica Eby
Très belle!
July 9th, 2023  
