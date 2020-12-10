Previous
Next
...Morning.. by moominmomma
Photo 720

...Morning..

...just a few minutes later.. Watching the weather changing is a favourite pastime..!
10th December 2020 10th Dec 20

Lesley Barber

@moominmomma
Moominmomma is sometimes my alter ego, sometimes my real self,never sure which as God has'nt finished with me yet... I love children, chocolate,solitude,nature,music of all...
197% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise