Christmas Poinsettia.. by moominmomma
Christmas Poinsettia..

..gorgeous now but will it be by January?? I do not have much luck keeping them healthy, no matter how hard I try!
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

Lesley Barber

@moominmomma
Moominmomma is sometimes my alter ego, sometimes my real self,never sure which as God has'nt finished with me yet... I love children, chocolate,solitude,nature,music of all...
Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
I can never keep this things alive for long, but they're so wonderful in the meantime!! Lovely image, and always so nice to see you!
December 19th, 2020  
Sarah Bremner ace
Well I can sympathise! I think I have only had two in my life and neither lasted very long. But my Mum was given one and it lasted right through to a second season.....so perhaps......😊
December 19th, 2020  
