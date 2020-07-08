Social Sushi

Social distancing sushi style with my Seeeeester! Wednesdays I drive into the big city to pick up my CSA Box (Community Supported Agriculture aka Organic Local Farm Box) and also pick up dog food at the local pet store. It also allows time to enjoy with my sister in her front yard! I was lucky enough to call her just as she ordered sushi and as chance would have it I showed up just as it was delivered.... I mean... it was meant to be! And the wine... it just shows how much Seeeeester loves me! Cheers!