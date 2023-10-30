Beach Birthday

Today is Dahlia’s 7th birthday and we are treating her to all the best wishes she enjoys including CBD peanut butter treats, a walk through town and the beach, and lots of cozy snuggles. We adopted Dahlia in 2017 when we first moved to Oregon and lived in a beach bungalow about 4 blocks from the beach in Seaside. Now we are a block from the beach, still renting our little Airstream, and enjoying weekly beach walks and listening to the ocean every day. We are so grateful for Dahlia and all of our adventures together. Just wanted to pop in my 365 so the account wouldn’t get deleted and share a happy moment. Cheers ~~~