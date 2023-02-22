Previous
Winter Storm Daze by moonshinegoober
Photo 411

Winter Storm Daze

Outside is blustery and sleet falls from the sky dusting the tips of fence posts making it feel like a winter wonderland. Inside we stay “semi” warm and I’m planning spring growth ideas for a little herb garden.
Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
