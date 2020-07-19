Previous
Laundry Day by moonshinegoober
13 / 365

Laundry Day

Long hair, tiny roses tee, and blue jeans. It's a wild Sunday.
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
3% complete

