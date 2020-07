Seeester Snax

Quality time at my Seeeester’s casa. They have been updating their front exterior and yard and it really does feel like an oasis complete with lounge music and misters. We dined on Bird Bakery turkey sammies & mini salted caramel cupcakes (and iced coffee! PS I haven’t had any coffee since April!!) lounging under her huge shade tree. It was luxurious and so relaxing. Grateful.