Cool Sunset by moonshinegoober
40 / 365

Cool Sunset

Ice cream sandwich + sunset clouds = a “cool” sunset. I make dad jokes. I’m laughing at my own joke. It’s funny. Laugh. P.S. one of the hottest days of the year today!
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
10% complete

Lisa Conrad
My favorite picture so far.
I want an ice cream sandwich
August 16th, 2020  
