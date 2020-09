Texas Weather

I wake up to thunder.

No rain.

Then some sprinkles.

Cloudy half the day.

A sprinkle of sunshine.

Humidity then follows.

Clouds come back.

A breeze helps make the heat tolerable.

No more rain until I go back outside to sit and then fat rain drops.

They last for a couple of minutes.

Dry up just as fast.

Still kinda humid.

Occasional breeze.

Cloudy.