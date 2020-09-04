Previous
What Do You See? by moonshinegoober
60 / 365

What Do You See?

You never know what a person is going through by the outward mask they wear. Now more than ever, just be fucking kind.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
16% complete

Louise & Ken ace
What a beautiful, introspective photo... I recognized you immediately...Pretty as ever and more beautiful than before! Such truisms in your words... I'm having my "moments", too, sister... "Yes"!
September 5th, 2020  
Bonnie McClendon
@Weezilou I love you, and thank you! 💕
September 5th, 2020  
