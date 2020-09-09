Previous
Renders by moonshinegoober
65 / 365

Renders

What has been consuming most of my time lately. Learning a new interior design program. Consuming so much time I forgot to post this photo I took yesterday of one of my office projects lol.
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
18% complete

Photo Details

