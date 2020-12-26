Previous
Slippers by moonshinegoober
173 / 365

Slippers

December Reflections Day 26:

Well. It hasn’t been cold enough for slippers the past few days. I’ve got them nearby if needed...
26th December 2020

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
Bonnie McClendon
