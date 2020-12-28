Previous
Next
An Intention For 2021 by moonshinegoober
175 / 365

An Intention For 2021

December Reflections Day 28:

Be aware.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise