Oops by moonshinegoober
189 / 365

Oops

This is the look of shiiiit... I meant to take a photo and life got busy and now it’s past midnight so I’m documenting this moment to stand for the previous day. Oops...
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
52% complete

Photo Details

kali ace
lol
January 14th, 2021  
